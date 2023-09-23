Watch CBS News
Randolph Street Market Festival returns in Chicago

Randolph Street Market Festival is back at Plumber's Hall in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready to shop till you drop!

The Randolph Street Market Festival is back this weekend in the West Loop.

Billed as the "largest and liveliest" urban antiques market, Randolph Street invites guests to check out dozens of vintage items from more than 200 vendors.

There's also plenty of food to enjoy and live music.

Tickets are on sale now for Saturday and Sunday with $12 online and $15 at the gate.

The Randolph Street Market is happening at Plumber's Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

