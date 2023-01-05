Groups head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

Groups to push for ban on assault-style weapons in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials will head to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.

They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of the buses will depart from.

Buses are expected to leave Highland Park around 8 a.m. this morning for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.

There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of Chicago.

They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which would ban assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, and raise the FOID card age from 18 to 21.

It's the latest version of a bill that has stalled for years but found renewed action after the Highland Park shooting six months ago.

Bruce Sundheim, the husband of one of seven parade shooting victims, Jacki Sundheim, spoke about the horror of that day for the first time.

"I was like shot what do you mean shot? And she said a lot of people had been shot and then I realized what had happened," Bruce said. "As a society, we have to get to a place where someone can't just wake up and say I'm going to go out and shoot 50 strangers."

As we've been reporting on since the shooting, groups here in Highland Park have become fierce advocates for the banning of assault-style weapons, both at the state and federal levels.

That work will continue Thursday.