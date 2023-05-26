Watch CBS News
Local News

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi hosting townhall addressing fentanyl crisis at Wood Dale Public Library

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi hosting townhall addressing fentanyl crisis
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi hosting townhall addressing fentanyl crisis 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A congressman representing the northwest suburbs is leading the fight to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

Today at 9:30 a.m., Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is holding a town hall meeting at the Wood Dale Public Library.

A panel of experts will talk about developing solutions to the drug crisis and how to provide support to people in recovery.

It's part of the congressman's work with the bi-partisan fentanyl prevention caucus.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.