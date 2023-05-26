Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi hosting townhall addressing fentanyl crisis at Wood Dale Public Library
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A congressman representing the northwest suburbs is leading the fight to combat the fentanyl epidemic.
Today at 9:30 a.m., Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is holding a town hall meeting at the Wood Dale Public Library.
A panel of experts will talk about developing solutions to the drug crisis and how to provide support to people in recovery.
It's part of the congressman's work with the bi-partisan fentanyl prevention caucus.
