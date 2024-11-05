Watch CBS News
Rainy Election Day in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grab your umbrella before heading to the polls on Election Day. 

Waves of rain are expected throughout the day Tuesday with pockets of heavy rain at times. Some storms are possible in the afternoon with strong winds, especially for areas southeast of I-55 where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. 

Rain wraps up by late evening as the winds relax. It will be cooler for the rest of the week, with highs tomorrow in the 50s. Sunshine returns Thursday, with highs near 60 degrees. 

More rain is in the forecast for the weekend.   

