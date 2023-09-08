Rainbow/PUSH calls for more support for both migrants and homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition made a moral appeal to business leaders and lawmakers on Friday when it comes to both migrants and the unhoused in Chicago.

New Rainbow/PUSH president Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III urged people not to view the issue as a choice between one group or the other.

"It is essential to remember that migrants and the homeless are fellow human beings, deserving of hospitality, and genuine charitable consideration," he said.

Haynes criticized lawmakers for using either group for political gain, and reminded people about the message on the Statue of Liberty to welcome the poor.

He also called for more federal support, and cooperation between local governments and private businesses to provide housing to both newly arrived migrants and the greater unhoused population in Chicago.

His plea came as Mayor Brandon Johnson was briefing aldermen Friday afternoon on a plan to place migrants in Chicago into larger base camps around the city, using large military-grade tents.