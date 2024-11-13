Watch CBS News
Rain chances Wednesday night in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain returns Wednesday night in Chicago. 

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with some sunshine. Highs will be slightly milder int he mid 50s. 

Rain moves in after dark and lingers into the night. The bulk of the rain is expected to end early Thursday morning. 

A few showers are possible for the afternoon Thursday as clouds dominate. Skies eventually clear late Thursday night into Friday. 

Milder for the weekend as highs reach the upper 50s. Small rain chance late Sunday, better chances arrive next week

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

