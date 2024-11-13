Rain chances Wednesday night in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain returns Wednesday night in Chicago.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with some sunshine. Highs will be slightly milder int he mid 50s.

Rain moves in after dark and lingers into the night. The bulk of the rain is expected to end early Thursday morning.

A few showers are possible for the afternoon Thursday as clouds dominate. Skies eventually clear late Thursday night into Friday.

Milder for the weekend as highs reach the upper 50s. Small rain chance late Sunday, better chances arrive next week