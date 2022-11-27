First Alert Weather: Rain today, dry tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainy finish to the long holiday weekend. The biggest impact will be wet roads for travelers as well as blustery breezes.

Rain may mix with wet snow at times before tapering off in the afternoon - no accumulation expected. Quarter to half inch of rain for most with totals near an inch south of Chicago.

Dry Monday and early Tuesday as rain moves back in. Some snow is possible on the backside of the system by Wednesday.

TODAY: WINDY & WET HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKY, COLDER LOW: 31

TOMORROW: PARTLY SUNNY, BRISK HIGH: 47

