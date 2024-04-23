Rain, thunderstorms in Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain and thunderstorms are on the way for the Chicago area on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 60s with gusty breezes.

Rain develops to the south by midday and storms develop later in the day. There is a low potential for severe weather, but some could be strong with gusty wind and small hail.

Colder air settles in, giving way to highs in the 40s for Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound back to the 70s for the weekend. Storms are likely both Saturday and Sunday.