Rain, thunderstorms ahead for the weekend in Chicago

Rain, thunderstorms ahead for the weekend in Chicago

Rain, thunderstorms ahead for the weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way for the next few days in the Chicago area.

The rain starts Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Some thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Saturday becomes windy, with temperatures rising to the 80s, nearly 20 degrees above normal, with isolated storms possible during the day.

Sunday will bring storms later in the day with highs in the 80s again. Some storms could be severe.