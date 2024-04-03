Watch CBS News
Rain, snow showers to persist in Chicago overnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain and snow showers will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 30s.

Early-morning snow showers will change to chilly rain on Thursday.

Gusty north winds continue through the day Thursday. The high is 43.

Lakeside rain/snow showers linger into Friday for Northwest Indiana. The high for Friday is 45.

Look for gradual clearing into Friday night and Saturday.

The next system brings steady rain Sunday.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

April 3, 2024

