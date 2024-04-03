Rain, snow showers to persist in Chicago overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain and snow showers will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 30s.

Early-morning snow showers will change to chilly rain on Thursday.

Gusty north winds continue through the day Thursday. The high is 43.

Lakeside rain/snow showers linger into Friday for Northwest Indiana. The high for Friday is 45.

Look for gradual clearing into Friday night and Saturday.

The next system brings steady rain Sunday.

