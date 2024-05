Showers, storms throughout the day Thursday in Chicago

Showers, storms throughout the day Thursday in Chicago

Showers, storms throughout the day Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers and storms continue throughout the day Thursday in the Chicago area.

It will be a noticeably cooler day with breezy and wet conditions and highs near 60s.

Heavy morning rain and storms taper to a light afternoon rain. Skies clear by the evening with lows in the 40s.

A brighter day is ahead Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers linger Saturday.