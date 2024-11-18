Rain returns to Chicago with another round expected Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Periods of rain have returned to the Chicago area, with the second round arriving overnight tonight.

Waves of rain with occasional thunderstorms are expected to yield rain totals of 0.75"-1" by mid-morning Tuesday.

We may see a few breaks of sun late Tuesday afternoon as a strong cold front arrives from the west. This will kick off an extended period of the coldest weather of the season thus far and also set the stage for the season's first wet snowflakes.

Behind the cold front Wednesday, a few light rain showers build in. Rain may mix with wet snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. While some light grassy accumulation is possible, especially away from the lake, temperatures are expected to be too warm for any roadway impacts. Wind chill temperatures fall into the 10s in some areas Thursday morning, with Chicago's first freeze of the season possible (forecast low temperature: 31 degrees).

A few lake effect rain showers are in the forecast in Indiana late Thursday and Friday while the rest of us stay bundled up with cold northwest winds and cloudy skies. There is the potential of another round of light rain mixing with light snow on Sunday at the Bears game, though this round is more uncertain. Stay with us for updates.

What to expect tonight

Rain with a few thunderstorms. Windy. Low of 58.

Another mild day for Tuesday

Damp early, then some clearing late. Breezy. High of 59.

Rain, snow mix for Wednesday

Cloudy, colder, and windy. A few rain showers mix with light snow late. High of 46.