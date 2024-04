CHICAGO (CBS) — It'll be clear and mild heading into Monday night.

A weak front crosses the Chicago area, bringing in extra clouds overnight.

Weak high pressure will keep conditions dry for Wednesday.

The Chicago area gets wet Thursday, but it will warm up this weekend.

A lake breeze each day will keep conditions cooler along the shoreline.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 50.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 65.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 67.

