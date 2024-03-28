Watch CBS News
Rain returns to the Chicago area on Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly clear Thursday night with lows around freezing. 

Clouds increase Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s. The coolest readings will be near the lake in the 40s.

Rain and storm chances increase on Friday evening. Some heavy rainfall is possible on Friday night. 

Most of the rain will exit the region by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and milder, with highs near 60 degrees and cooler temperatures near the lake.

Scattered showers Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Most of the rain will be light.

Rain and storm chances build Monday afternoon and evening. Some rain could be heavy, and some storms could turn strong.

We're monitoring the chance for severe storms late Monday, but at this point, the greatest risk looks to be just south of the Chicago area. Showers linger into Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32. 

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 54, cooler lakeside in the 40s. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 60, cooler lakeside in the 50s.

Albert Ramon
First published on March 28, 2024 / 12:59 PM CDT

