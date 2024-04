Rain on the way for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way for the Chicago area.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday with highs climbing near 66 degrees. After a nice spring day, rain returns in the evening and continues throughout the day on Thursday.

Rain will likely be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding. Gusty breezes are expected to reach 30 miles per hour.

The rain tapers off by Friday morning.

Highs in the upper 60s and mid 70s for the weekend.