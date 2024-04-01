Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain Monday afternoon in Chicago for Cubs home opener

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Rain Monday afternoon in Chicago
Rain Monday afternoon in Chicago 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Overnight rain wraps up, leaving a few dry hours Monday.

Rain returns by the afternoon afternoon, bringing wet conditions to the Cubs home opener in the early innings. 

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rain is expected in areas south of I-80. Flooding is possible in ditches and low-lying fields. 

a7737159-e789-45ce-9f6b-37797f886289.png

Temperatures will be near 48 degrees, with cooler temperatures near the lake. 

8f4fff8b-3f95-4ae2-a34d-20e386088d91.png

Rain continues on Tuesday with a cold front moving into northern Illinois. 

A wintry mix with some snowflakes is possible on Wednesday morning with a small and slushy accumulation expected. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 5:32 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.