Rain Monday afternoon in Chicago for Cubs home opener

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Overnight rain wraps up, leaving a few dry hours Monday.

Rain returns by the afternoon afternoon, bringing wet conditions to the Cubs home opener in the early innings.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rain is expected in areas south of I-80. Flooding is possible in ditches and low-lying fields.

Temperatures will be near 48 degrees, with cooler temperatures near the lake.

Rain continues on Tuesday with a cold front moving into northern Illinois.

A wintry mix with some snowflakes is possible on Wednesday morning with a small and slushy accumulation expected.