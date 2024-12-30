Windy and wet New Year's Eve coming for Chicago

Rain increases Monday night in Chicago, widespread rain and snow New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain chances increase late Monday evening ahead of a storm system that will make for a windy and wet New Year's Eve.

Rain chances will rise to 100% for Tuesday morning, with snow mixed in at times through the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 40 degrees, then fall to the 30s through the afternoon.

For New Year's Eve night, plan on temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the 20s.

Passing areas of light snow and flurries will be possible.

Flurries will be possible for Wednesday, especially in the morning, with gusty winds and highs in the upper 20s.

Temperatures remain cold through next week, with a stronger winter system expected late Sunday into next Monday.

