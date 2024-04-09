Watch CBS News
Rain and clouds to cover Chicago area soon

By Mary Kay Kleist

Expect some sunset showers on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) — It'll be clear and quiet overnight, but as the next system heads to the Chicago area, clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday. 

Most of the day is dry until scattered showers develop around sunset

Rain increases into Thursday morning. 

There will be good rain coverage on Thursday, affecting both rush hours. 

The Chicago area dries out in time for a nice weekend.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 45.

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. SUNSET SHOWERS. HIGH 65.

THURSDAY: WINDY & WET. HIGH AROUND 50

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 4:34 PM CDT

