Rain leaves parts of Chicago area before temps in the 50s return

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will fall from the 40s to 30s Tuesday evening, then into the upper 20s overnight.

Spotty showers are possible this evening, then a chance for snow flurries overnight.

Clearing skies are expected on Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s. The 50s return on Thursday and Friday, then near 60 on Saturday before temperatures cool again on Sunday.

The next opportunity for scattered rain will be Friday evening. We'll see additional showers late Sunday and through the day on Monday for the first day of April.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy, with scattered light showers possible this evening. A few flurries are possible overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. 

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 50.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 3:35 PM CDT

