Rain and snow showers in Chicago to weaken at night, but more showers on the way

By Mary Kay Kleist

Rain, snow mix continues in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain and snow showers weaken into the night, but chilly winds stay with us, keeping the "feels like" temperature in the 20s.

The area will see steady temperatures overnight. Another disturbance will bring early snow showers tomorrow morning, then change to a cold rain. Gusty winds from the north tomorrow will keep it chilly.

There will be a gradual clearing through the day Friday, with rain returning Sunday.

TONIGHT: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. STEADY TEMPS IN THE MIDDLE 30S.

THURSDAY: EARLY MORNING WINTRY MIX CHANGES TO A COLD RAIN. HIGH 43. GUSTY NORTH WIND.

FRIDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH 45.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 2:14 PM CDT

