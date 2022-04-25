Racine police look for Terry Jackson, accused of killing Wisconsin mother of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Racine, Wisconsin said 42-year-old Terry Jackson killed a mother of six.

Authorities said he may have ties to Chicago and could be headed to the city. Police said he killed 30-year-old Brittany Booker in Racine, then took off.

Her body was found on Sunday. Back in February, they believe he was involved in a different incident when he critcally hurt Booker and an ex-girlfriend. If you see him, call 9-1-1.