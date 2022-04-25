Watch CBS News

Racine police look for Terry Jackson, accused of killing Wisconsin mother of six

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Racine police look for Terry Jackson, accused of killing Wisconsin mother of six 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Police in Racine, Wisconsin said 42-year-old Terry Jackson killed a mother of six.

Authorities said he may have ties to Chicago and could be headed to the city. Police said he killed 30-year-old Brittany Booker in Racine, then took off.

Her body was found on Sunday. Back in February, they believe he was involved in a different incident when he critcally hurt Booker and an ex-girlfriend. If you see him, call 9-1-1.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.