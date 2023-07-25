Watch CBS News
Local News

Race to Mackinac finally ends after delays due to low wind

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2023 Race to Mackinac is officially over
2023 Race to Mackinac is officially over 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Race to Mackinac is finally over - with the last boats crossing the finish line on Tuesday.

We showed you on Monday how it was a slow go - with many boats essentially stuck on Lake Michigan due to the lack of wind. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 155 out of 240 boats were still on the racecourse, reporting speeds of 0 to 5 knots, according to race officials.

Race officials said crews could use their motors if necessary, but they would be disqualified from the race if they did.

More than 150 boats finished in the last 24 hours, with the last one crossing the finish line after sunrise Tuesday.

The awards were handed out Tuesday afternoon, and the 2023 race is officially history.

Whitehawk, owned by Peter Thornton of Key Largo, Florida, was first across the finish line on Sunday afternoon. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.