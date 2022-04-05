R. Kelly's sentencing in New York case delayed until June, but judge denies request to wait until after Chicago trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge in New York on Tuesday agreed to postpone singer R. Kelly's sentencing on sex crime charges, but denied his request to put it off until after his upcoming trial in Chicago.

Kelly was convicted last September on all eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering, following weeks of graphic testimony at his federal trial in New York. He faces up to life in prison.

His attorneys had asked the judge in the New York case to delay his sentencing until after his federal trial in Chicago, scheduled to begin Aug. 1, arguing it would interfere with his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly denied that request on Tuesday, although she agreed to push back his sentencing from May 4 until June 16, because a presentencing report had not been filed with the court until Tuesday.

At his New York trial, the prosecution argued Kelly ran an enterprise of assistants, bodyguards and others, all used to recruit, groom and exploit underage girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification.

Several women, underage at the time, accused Kelly of using them for perverse and sadistic whims. Those allegations included taking some across state lines for sex acts.

Among the claims detailed at trial – his marriage to the late R&B singer Aaliyah, and how a government worker was bribed to get her a fake ID so Kelly could marry the then-15-year-old because he feared he had gotten her pregnant.

Witnesses testified about being locked in rooms and having to ask permission to leave, or use the bathroom. Others alleged Kelly gave them herpes without disclosing he had an STD.

"He used the power of his celebrity to recruit vulnerable, underage girls for the purpose of sexually abusing them. These were not May-October relationships, which is what his defense attorney wanted the jury to believe," Allred said. "These were crimes against children, and some adults."

A handful of witnesses for the defense included former employees and associates who said they never saw Kelly abuse anyone. His lawyers argued the accusers are groupies and stalkers who sought to take advantage of his fame, and lied on the witness stand.

During its closing argument, one of his lawyers compared R. Kelly to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Though the singer vehemently denied all accusations, he did not take the stand.

He now faces an August trial in Chicago, on federal charges accusing him of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, and paying hush money and intimidating witnesses to cover up his crimes.

He also faces multiple sexual assault and sexual abuse charges in Cook County. The first of those trials has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

He's also facing charges of prostitution involving a child in Minnesota.