R. Kelly to be sentenced in New York sex trafficking case Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- R. Kelly will be sentenced Wednesday.

Kelly's lawyers have asked a federal judge to sentence him to the mandatory minimum 10-year sentence for his conviction on racketeering and other charges following his conviction last year at a sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

He also faces a trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in federal court in Chicago, starting Aug. 1.

The federal charges against Kelly in Chicago accuse him of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, and paying hush money and intimidating witnesses to cover up his crimes.

He's also facing multiple sexual assault and sexual abuse charges in Cook County. The first of those trials has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

He's also facing charges of prostitution involving a child in Minnesota.