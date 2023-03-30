Watch CBS News
Queen of Martyrs students to distribute custom backpacks to homeless shelters

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only two weeks away from Easter Sunday, and students from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School are continuing the tradition of giving.

Seventh-grade students are stuffing backpacks full of items such as custom friendship bracelets, toys, books, and more.

They're giving them to kids and teens living in homeless shelters.

The backpacks will be delivered to 36 homeless children in the city.

CBS Chicago Team
