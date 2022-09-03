Watch CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday.

Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood.

Details were scarce late Friday, but Illinois State Police confirmed they assisted in the pursuit.

