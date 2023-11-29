Purple powder spills onto I-88 after rollover crash

Purple powder spilled after rollover crash on I-88

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a purple granulated powder that spilled out of a truck that rolled over on I-88.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the powder spilled across all westbound lanes on the Reagan Tollway, near the Morton Arboretum.

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder only but delays are on both sides, but the east side is clear.

It's unclear if the driver is hurt.

It happened around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.