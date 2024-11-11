Purple Heart returned to World War II hero's family in Decatur, Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a U.S. Marine from downstate Decatur who served in World War II has been reunited with his Purple Heart.

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Delbert G. Tuttle earned the Purple Heart and the Silver Star for wounds he suffered in the Battle of Saipan in the Pacific Theater, on June 15, 1944.

Despite his injuries, Tuttle stayed on the battlefield to help his fellow troops.

The office of Illinois State Michael Frerichs returned the medal to Tutle's daughter.

"Private First Class Tuttle put aside his own wounds so that he could help his fellow combatants take a battleground that was key to ushering in the end of the Second World War," Frerichs said. "No matter the passage of time, his bravery and sacrifice shall never be forgotten, especially as we return this Purple Heart to his family."

Daughter Carolyn Peckham accepted the Purple Heart during a small private ceremony on Oct. 29, at the World War II Memorial outside the Decatur Civic Center, according to Frerichs' office.

"I've been waiting a long time for this, and it is an honor to me, known that Dad not only served his country—but he also defended it well," Peckham said.

Tuttle was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Division during the Battle of Saipan. He was near the front lines delivering ammunition and directing tank fire against the enemy when he was wounded in the right shoulder, Frerichs' office said.

Tuttle refused to leave the line despite orders to do so. He suffered a second wound the same day that forced him to the rear, and ended up with shrapnel in his legs.

Tuttle was discharged over his injuries on Nov. 2, 1945, with the rank of corporal.

Previously, Tuttle had also fought in the battle in November 1943, and the Battle of Okinawa in April 1945.

A native of Tuscola, Illinois, Tuttle lived with his future wife in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side after being discharged. After Tuttle and wife Lorraine married, they moved to Decatur—where Tuttle worked as a machinist for the A.W. Cash Company, according to Frerichs' office.

Tuttle died in 1972 at the age of 52, after a battle with lung cancer.

His Purple Heart medal was found in a safe deposit box that had been untouched for years.