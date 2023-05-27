Watch CBS News
Dogs rescued from suspected Indiana puppy mill get used to new environment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – There is a heartwarming update on the puppies rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Indiana.

Take a look at photos from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

puppy-mill-rescues-1.jpg
More than 40 dogs were taken from two properties in Northwest Indiana.

puppy-mill-rescues-2.jpg
Since then, the sheriff said people have reached out to ask how they can help. For now, veterinarians are just trying to get the pups socialized and used to their new environments.

puppy-mill-rescues-3.jpg
First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:23 PM

