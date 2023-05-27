Dogs rescued from suspected Indiana puppy mill get used to new environment

CHICAGO (CBS) – There is a heartwarming update on the puppies rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Indiana.

Take a look at photos from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

More than 40 dogs were taken from two properties in Northwest Indiana.

Since then, the sheriff said people have reached out to ask how they can help. For now, veterinarians are just trying to get the pups socialized and used to their new environments.

