This year's Puppy Bowl features two Chicago dogs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget Kansas City and Philadelphia.

 This Sunday, more than 100 hundred rescue dogs will compete in the annual Puppy Bowl - with two Chicago dogs taking the field.

Jersey and Ziggy from the One Tail at a Time Animal Shelter will be representing Chicago. The good news: They've both already found forever homes.

But workers hope this event will help get more families to consider adding a dog to their home.

"There's just so many animals in need right now, and hopefully this will get people more interested in rescuing and adopting," said  Kiara Cnota, Lead Foster Coordinator at One Tail at a Time. "We have a dog for everyone. Just let us know what you're looking for, and hopefully we can find you a match."

The One Tail at a Time Animal Shelter is hosting a Puppy Bowl viewing party on Sunday from noon to 4:00 at Park and Field. It's for dogs and their humans. Tickets are $20 dollars for people, $10 dollars for man's best friend.

This Sunday! Join us as we watch the *real* game!

Posted by One Tail at a Time on Monday, February 6, 2023
First published on February 8, 2023 / 11:33 AM

