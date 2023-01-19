Watch CBS News
Pullman National Monument declared second national historic park in Illinois

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some big news in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood on the city's far south side.

The Pullman National Monument has now been designated a national historic park.

It's the second national park in Illinois.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join federal and local leaders to celebrate Thursday morning.

The new national park is located at 610 E. 111th Street.

