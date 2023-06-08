Puerto Rican Festival celebrations in Humboldt Park kick off Thursday

Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Thursday in Humboldt Park

Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Thursday in Humboldt Park

Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Thursday in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, Puerto Rican pride will be on display in Chicago.

The Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park begins with a free community day today and continues through Sunday.

The Puerto Rican People's Day Parade will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.

This year, the community is celebrating two milestones - the 45th year of the parade, and the 50th year of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.