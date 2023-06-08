Puerto Rican Festival celebrations in Humboldt Park kick off Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, Puerto Rican pride will be on display in Chicago.
The Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park begins with a free community day today and continues through Sunday.
The Puerto Rican People's Day Parade will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.
This year, the community is celebrating two milestones - the 45th year of the parade, and the 50th year of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.
