Puerto Rican Festival celebrations in Humboldt Park kick off Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, Puerto Rican pride will be on display in Chicago.

The Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park begins with a free community day today and continues through Sunday. 

The Puerto Rican People's Day Parade will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.

This year, the community is celebrating two milestones - the 45th year of the parade, and the 50th year of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center. 

