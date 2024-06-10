After a Chicago entrepreneur's supplies were stolen from storage, insurance wouldn't help

Insurance wouldn't help when Chicago designer's supplies were stolen from storage

CHICAGO (CBS) – A young Chicago entrepreneur's dream was ruined by a thief who took much of his inventory and equipment from a storage unit.

Despite having insurance, the businessman appeared to be out of luck.

Budding fashion designer Pierre Keller felt like he was finally making it. His clothing line, called Weatlh, was featured in a Chicago fashion show.

His merchandise also hangs in an Oak Lawn store. The proud moment was captured on video.

"I need to keep this going because I can actually make this a career," Keller said.

To grow his collection, Keller needed a storage unit.

"I was going to put up lights and make it an actual office, but you know, I didn't make it that far," he said.

He didn't make it because just three weeks after securing space at a South Side Public Storage. He said he found his lock was gone. The latch looked busted.

"I raised it up," he said. "All of my inventory is gone. My printer is gone. My heat press is gone."

A stranger snatched up an estimated $15,000 worth of clothing and equipment.

"I couldn't do anything but cry," Keller said.

An analysis of police reports for six randomly selected Public Storage locations in Chicago showed theft cases in five out of the six facilities. Some were hit by swindlers more than a dozen times since 2015.

Keller felt better when he remembered he purchased Orange Door storage insurance coverage through Public Storage. He submitted an inventory form, a police report and lots of pictures.

"I mean, I thought, you know, obviously my stuff is gone," Keller said. "Obviously, I'm going to get a check."

His claim was denied.

"They told me that I had no evidence of breaking and entering," Keller said.

The company handling claims for Public Storage's insurance said Keller needed to prove his property was stolen by "forcible entry." They said a missing lock was "not sufficient." Apparently, his photos showing the damaged door didn't cut it either.

Insurance denials have apparently been an issue for Public Storage customers for more than a decade. A 2010 investigative series by CBS News in San Francisco examined multiple cases of a Public Storage-funded insurance provider refusing to shell out cash for theft claims, citing the need for more evidence.

Despite there being three surveillance cameras at Keller's Public Storage location, the company said it couldn't help him get his hands on the footage to use as possible evidence. CBS 2 attempted for weeks to ask Public Storage and its claims administrator about the issue.

How can a customer prove there was "forcible entry" into their unit if a missing lock or bent latch won't suffice and if surveillance footage isn't provided?

Keller was at a loss with low inventory and no equipment to make more.

"They really hurt a young, Black entrepreneur," he said.

But then, Marlon Watts, the co-founder of WRLDINVSN, pronounced "world in vision," a clothing company that Keller idolizes, stepped in to help. CBS 2 asked the famous brand creators if they wanted to help.

Keller received an invite to join the company's business incubator.

Finally, there was joy for the young entrepreneur after months of sadness.

Keller also heard back from the insurance provider after CBS 2 reached out. A supervisor told him that, despite a media inquiry, the company's decision to deny his claim remained.

A homeowner's or renter's insurance might cover belongings kept in a storage unit. Customers should check their policies. They should also take photos and keep an updated list of everything in storage.