Public Safety Committee questioning officers tied to Proud Boys, Oath keepers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen want to know why a Chicago police officer with ties to the Proud Boys wasn't fired.
The Public Safety Committee is expected to question police leaders about the disciplinary case against officer Robert Bakker. He was suspended for 120 days and is scheduled to return to duty on March 1.
The hearing will also discuss officers who may be members of the Oath Keepers - and if that violates CPD rules.
