Watch CBS News
Local News

Public Safety Committee questioning officers tied to Proud Boys, Oath keepers

/ CBS Chicago

Public Safety Committee to question officers tied to anti-government groups
Public Safety Committee to question officers tied to anti-government groups 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen want to know why a Chicago police officer with ties to the Proud Boys wasn't fired.

The Public Safety Committee is expected to question police leaders about the disciplinary case against officer Robert Bakker. He was suspended for 120 days and is scheduled to return to duty on March 1.

The hearing will also discuss officers who may be members of the Oath Keepers - and if that violates CPD rules.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.