New community commission hears advice from public in CPD superintendent search

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans had their first of four chances Tuesday night for their voices to be heard – sharing what they want to see in the city's next police superintendent.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will make the final decision on the new superintendent when he takes office. But the city is trying to hear from everyone before that happens.

On the city's West Side Tuesday night, a group of concerned residents filled the Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd., to speak out on what they want to see in a police superintendent. In the back row sat Theora Humphries, who has called the Austin community home all her life.

"You need to stand by the officers, but you also need accountability to citizens like myself," Humphries said.

On Friday, the newly-created Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability started accepting applications for the next police superintendent – and for the first time in Chicago history, the community's opinion is being considered in narrowing down the search.

"To give them an opportunity to have their voices heard - this is historic," said Community Commissioner Remel Terry. "It's never been done before."

Commissioner Terry wants to ensure the public this is not just for show. The four public sessions will be key in picking three finalists who will be recommended to the new mayor.

"The mayor has 30 days after receiving the list to make a determination if they're going to pick someone from the list, or if they will reject all three," Commissioner Terry said.

In the past 25 years, Chicago has seen six different superintendents. Terry Hillard, Phil Cline, and Eddie Johnson came from within the CPD, while Jody Weis, Garry McCarthy, and David Brown were brought into Chicago from elsewhere.

"I don't believe it should be someone from the outside," Humphries said. "I think it should be someone who knows our city."

The commission insisted this is a nationwide search. But many in attendance believe whoever takes over must have compassion for all – "valuing the life of every Chicago citizen," as one man put it.

Others are just happy to have a chance to have any input in the search to lead the CPD.

"For many years, we've never had this happen," said Princess Shaw, who attended the meeting. "So for them to take the initiative to even actually have this? I think it's great thing."

You still have time to get your opinion on the record. There are three more meetings – including another one next week at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham.

The commissioners say they hope to present their three picks to Mayor-elect Johnson by July.