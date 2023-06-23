Changing PTSD to PTSI, with "I" for injury, to help remove stigma

CHICAGO (CBS) -- June is Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.

It's a condition that impacts the lives of more than 10 million Americans, but a doctor in the western suburbs is actually leading a push to change that name.

You're likely familiar with the acronym PTSD, for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and the change would be PTSI for "injury."

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports organizers hope rebranding the title encourages more to get treatment.

Sonia Campos-Marchiori trains service dogs for veterans.

"I was kind of like well, that's what the veterans have, right?"

Many of them suffer from PTSD.

"I didn't think it would apply to me because I'm a civilian," said Campos-Marchiori.

For years, she'd been misdiagnosed with depression. Never in a million years did she think what she was feeling was PTSD.

"I felt like, I felt thought in my own war. That's what I said I'm not a veteran, but I fought my own war."

Her experiences amounted to the same type of trauma.

"One of my brothers drowned when he was 16. And then my other brother, five years later, along with three of our friends in a car accident. My mom passed of cancer, very young at 52."

When asked if she thinks if the change of the name officially from PTSD to PTSI, injury versus disorder, more people would seek help and treatment?

"Disorders like labeling it with something that's not treatable. It's an injury. It's like oh, injuries can be treated."

She started seeing Doctor Eugene Lipov of Westmont for that treatment, and someone also pushing for the name change from PTSD to PTSI. "I" for injury.

That's because disorders are considered not treatabl, but injuries are.

"If the stigma can stop, my mother would potentially be alive."

Lipov's mother died by suicide. Which is why he's making it his mission to help others dealing with similar trauma.

"if you break your leg, there's no argument about being treated. But if you have a real change in the brain, people would except more treatment, and you can actually save lives."

Lipov submitted an application to the American Psychological Association to officially change the name and is still waiting to hear back.