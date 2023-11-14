Watch CBS News
Student stabbed during fight at Chicago area high school

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Proviso West High School student has been released from the hospital, after being stabbed Tuesday morning during a fight at the school in west suburban Hillside.

Police said two students got into a fight at Proviso West around 10 a.m., and one of them was stabbed in the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury, and was later released from the hospital.

The student who stabbed the victim fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

The school was placed on soft lockdown after the stabbing, and some students were allowed to go home early.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 2:28 PM CST

