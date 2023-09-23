Watch CBS News
Chicago area high school holding college fair, open to the public

HILLSIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- A college and career readiness fair for high school students is happening Saturday.

It's at the Proviso West High School Field House in Hillside.

The event started at 9 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.

The free fair will allow students to connect with various colleges, universities, and vocational school representatives.

The college and career readiness fair is sponsored by the Glen Ellyn Area alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in partnership with Proviso Township District 209.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

