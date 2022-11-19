Proviso Township High School District 209 hosting drive-through turkey giveaway Sunday

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) – We're days away from Thanksgiving, and for residents in Proviso Township, if you haven't gotten a chance to get your hands on a turkey one high school is making sure you get one.

Proviso Township High School District 209 is hosting its third annual Turkey Express Drive-through Giveaway on Sunday.

The event will take place at Proviso West High School, located at 4701 Harrison in Hillside starting at 1 p.m.

The event started in 2020 as a way to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've given away over 300 turkeys to families throughout Proviso Township previously and hope to do it again this year.

"We are thankful to be able to serve our families again this year for the holiday," said Dr. James L. Henderson, Superintendent of Schools. "Without a doubt, the effects of the pandemic and now inflation still have a grip on many of their finances. We are looking forward to helping as many families as we can again this year."

"We are a family," said Ms. Arbdella "Della Patterson, President of the Board of Education. "Taking care of our own is one thing that families do. I'm grateful that we can do this little thing in helping our families have a Happy Thanksgiving."

The event is open to all families who live in Proviso Township. One turkey will be provided per household on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Individuals will need to show identification to verify their address in order to receive a free turkey.