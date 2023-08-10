Watch CBS News
Preckwinkle will lead Provident Hospital's 30th anniversary celebration

Provident Hospital celebrating 30th anniversary part of Cook County Health
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A milestone celebration is happening Thursday. 

Cook County is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Provident Hospital becoming part of Cook County Health.

Provident Hospital was first started on 51st Street in 1891 by Dr. Daniel Hale Williams. It was the first African American-owned and operated hospital in the country.

It was also the first nursing school for black women in Chicago and performed the nation's first successful open-heart surgery.

Cook County bought the hospital in 1991 and reopened it in 1993.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead the celebration on Thursday at 1 p.m.

