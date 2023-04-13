Protestors to rally outside Walmart in Chatham after announcement of 4 store closures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters will gather outside the Walmart store at 84th and Stewart at 11 a.m.

They are upset with the company's plans to close four stores in Chicago.

Alderman-elect Will Hall, Alderman-elect Ronnie Mosley, and Father Michael Pfleger from St. Sabina Church will be among those speaking out against Walmart.

In addition to the location in Chatham, Walmart will also close stores in Kenwood, Lakeview, and Little Village, all by this Sunday.

Community leaders are now looking at curbing tax incentives for companies like Walmart or making them stick around until their tax incentives are paid back.

Others are encouraging consumers to shop and support brands that have been loyal to Chicago for generations.

"I think we really need to work with tried and true performers - like Jewel, Food For Less, the dollar store," said Nedra Fears, executive director of Greater Chatham Initiative. "We want corporations that will ride or die with us."

"I will be working on an ordinance to make sure when big box retailers come into our community, they receive incentives. That they have to be able to pay those incentives back," said 4th Ward Alderman-Elect Lamont Robinson.

The Suburbs are feeling it too.

Homewood lost their WalMart last month. Their village manager says they scouring the country looking for good answers for what to put in the 100-thousand-square-foot facility -- but there aren't many options.