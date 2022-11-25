Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.
The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees.
The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
