Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees.

The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.