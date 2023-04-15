Protesters to rally in protection of abortion drug Mifepristone at Federal Plaza

Protesters to rally at Federal Plaza to protect Mifepristone

Protesters to rally at Federal Plaza to protect Mifepristone

Protesters to rally at Federal Plaza to protect Mifepristone

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of activists will take to the streets in the Loop Saturday.

They'll be rallying to protect the abortion drug Mifepristone.

A protest will happen at 1 p.m. at Federal Plaza.

It's one of the dozens of protests we're expecting to see, across the country.

The protest comes after the U.S. Supreme Court kept the federal rules for use of the drug in place as legal challenges play out.

Just over a week ago, a federal judge in Texas essentially revoked FDA approval for the drug. Shortly after, in a separate case, a different federal judge ruled states offering Mifepristone cannot restrict access to it.

The supreme court wants both sides to weigh in on the issue by next week.

A five-day pause is in place on both rulings.