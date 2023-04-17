Watch CBS News
Local News

Protesters from Highland Park in Washington demanding federal ban on assault weapons

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Protesters from Highland Park in Washington demanding federal ban on assault weapons
Protesters from Highland Park in Washington demanding federal ban on assault weapons 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of Congress are back from recess, and so are protesters, demanding lawmakers take action after even more mass shootings.

One protest on the National Mall was organized by March Fourth, an organization founded after the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park last year.

The group displayed pictures of mass shooting victims from across the country while demanding a federal ban on assault weapons. 

These Veterans know the power of assult weapons first hand, and they agree: There is no reason anyone other than...

Posted by March Fourth on Monday, April 10, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.