Protesters from Highland Park in Washington demanding federal ban on assault weapons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of Congress are back from recess, and so are protesters, demanding lawmakers take action after even more mass shootings.

One protest on the National Mall was organized by March Fourth, an organization founded after the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park last year.

The group displayed pictures of mass shooting victims from across the country while demanding a federal ban on assault weapons.

These Veterans know the power of assult weapons first hand, and they agree: There is no reason anyone other than... Posted by March Fourth on Monday, April 10, 2023