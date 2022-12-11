Protesters march, say CHA has broken promise to bring low-income families back to Lathrop Homes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators marched on the city's North Side Saturday, protesting what they call a "broken promise" from the Chicago Housing Authority.

The procession was meant to bring attention to the Lathrop Homes housing development near Clybourn and Damen avenues and Diversey Parkway – which is still mostly vacant 22 years after the CHA announced plans for redevelopment.

"We believe there's so many families in Chicago in need of affordable housing – especially Black and Latino families – and so we're here to demand the City of Chicago and the Chicago Housing Authority fulfill their promises," said Rev. Paula Cripps-Vallejo of the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance.

The procession was sponsored by the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance, in cooperating with the Preserve Lathrop Campaign and Lathrop residents.