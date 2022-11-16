City offering COVID, flu vaccines for residents through Protect Chicago At Home program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health officials are urging everyone to get up to date on both COVID and flu vaccines before the holidays.
To make that easy, the city continues to operate Protect Chicago At Home - a free program that will bring COVID and flu vaccines right to your home.
Up to 10 people can get the shots in a single appointment.
You can make an appointment for any day online at chicago.gov or call 312-746-4835.
