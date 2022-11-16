Watch CBS News
Local News

City offering COVID, flu vaccines for residents through Protect Chicago At Home program

/ CBS Chicago

City's 'Protect Chicago At Home' offering COVID and flu vaccinations
City's 'Protect Chicago At Home' offering COVID and flu vaccinations 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health officials are urging everyone to get up to date on both COVID and flu vaccines before the holidays.

To make that easy, the city continues to operate Protect Chicago At Home - a free program that will bring COVID and flu vaccines right to your home.

Up to 10 people can get the shots in a single appointment.

You can make an appointment for any day online at chicago.gov or call 312-746-4835. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.