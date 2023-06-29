Watch CBS News
Local News

Online auction selling props from popular films including Back to the Future, Harry Potter

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Iconic movie props sell for thousands in online auction
Iconic movie props sell for thousands in online auction 00:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Movie buffs have a chance to get their hands on memorabilia from some iconic films.

The company Propstore is auctioning off 1,400 rare and iconic items.

The auction started Wednesday, and it includes things like a Ghostface robe from "Scream" which sold for $75,000.

Harry Potter's distressed costume sold for $100,000.

The DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future" sold for a whopping $250,00 and Kevin Costner's mitt from Field of Dreams for $87,000.

The auction lasts through Friday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.