Online auction selling props from popular films including Back to the Future, Harry Potter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Movie buffs have a chance to get their hands on memorabilia from some iconic films.

The company Propstore is auctioning off 1,400 rare and iconic items.

The auction started Wednesday, and it includes things like a Ghostface robe from "Scream" which sold for $75,000.

Harry Potter's distressed costume sold for $100,000.

The DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future" sold for a whopping $250,00 and Kevin Costner's mitt from Field of Dreams for $87,000.

The auction lasts through Friday.