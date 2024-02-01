Proposed Chicago Public Schools calendar to start 2024-25 school year a week later

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools are proposing some changes to its academic calendars for the next two years starting in August.

All CPS schools will begin the 2024-25 school year a week later, according to a letter sent to families and staff members.

This year would start on Aug. 26 and end on June 12. Both start and end days would be fully scheduled days.

The end of the first semester will happen one week after winter break. Other scheduled items on the calendar will be similar to the current academic year.

CPS said the changes were to accommodate the city's logistical needs, including its public safety partners, as the Democratic National Convention will also be held in August.

"We cited two reasons in the press release for adjusting the schedule, noting that our city will be responding to the influx of visitors, which can mean more traffic, transportation, and public safety needs but also the opportunity for our students to be free to learn and participate in the civic process through having this convention in Chicago. Both are important reasons. We also shared this information with our families," CPS said in a statement.

The later start date will be in effect only for one year, as the 2025-26 year would return to a similar schedule as the current year, with classes starting on Aug. 18 and ending June 4.

Families and staff members are encouraged to provide feedback about the change by visiting the proposed policy section of the CPS website by Feb. 7.