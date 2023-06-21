Suspect sought in property theft from CTA worker at Damen Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who stole from a CTA employee at a Blue Line station last month.

Police say the suspect gained access to the employee's booth and removed her belongings before fleeing the scene at the Damen station on May 15.

Police described him as an African American man between 25 to 35 years of age. He was wearing a white shirt with writing on it, a gray, long sleeve undershirt, white pants with a line down the sides, and white sneakers at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mas Transit at 312-745-4706.