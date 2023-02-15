Watch CBS News
Local News

Property tax workshops happening this weekend for Little Village, Pilsen residents

/ CBS Chicago

Little Village-Pilsen Coalition hosting property tax workshops this weekend
Little Village-Pilsen Coalition hosting property tax workshops this weekend 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Homeowners in Little Village and Pilsen will get some help when it comes to their property taxes.

Mi Villita Neighbors is announcing property tax workshops Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

They're set for this weekend as well.

The Little Village-Pilsen Coalition is inviting homeowners to Universidad Popular on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. near 28th and Hamlin.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.