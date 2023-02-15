Property tax workshops happening this weekend for Little Village, Pilsen residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Homeowners in Little Village and Pilsen will get some help when it comes to their property taxes.
Mi Villita Neighbors is announcing property tax workshops Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
They're set for this weekend as well.
The Little Village-Pilsen Coalition is inviting homeowners to Universidad Popular on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. near 28th and Hamlin.
